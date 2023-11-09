 CHS Veterans Day assembly is Friday

Cuba High School will host its annual Veterans Day Assembly inside Mike Voigt Gymnasium on Friday, November 10, at 11 a.m.



The high school's student body and the entire surrounding community are invited to participate in the recognition of our nation's veteran soldiers and armed forces personnel. All veterans are invited to attend, along with their family members.

The CHS Band and Chorus will perform, and the Boy Scouts of America will serve as color guard. There will be representatives from Cuba's Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and American Legion Post organizations addressing the crowd. This year's guest speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Michael Kaiser, Commander of the 31st Engineer Battalion from Fort Leonard Wood.

The CHS FFA and the FCCLA student organizations will provide a free lunch for veterans and their families immediately following the program.



