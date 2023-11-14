CPD seeking donations for Shop with a Cop

The Cuba Police Department is seeking public donations for its 10th Annual Shop With A Cop Program. There are many children in Cuba whose families had a rough year and face many challenges, so officers are calling on the community to help through cash or check donations so these children have a little brighter Christmas.



When it was introduced in 2014, there were 12 children who received this Christmas blessing. Each year, this program has grown, and the Department has taken more children shopping. In 2022, Cuba Police officers were able to take 50 children shopping.

This year’s goal is to take even more children shopping. This is all made possible by donations from businesses and members of our community. This program is based 100 percent on donations. Officers will be taking the children shopping on Saturday, December 9.

Donations can be hand delivered to Cuba City Hall at 202 N. Smith Street (you can utilize the drop box if you do not wish to go inside) or mailed to: City of Cuba, PO Box K, Cuba, MO 65453. Checks should be made payable to the City of Cuba and in the memo line write "Shop With A Cop." Cash envelopes need to be labeled "Shop With A Cop" when utilizing the drop box.

If you have any questions, please contact Captain Ben Scharfenberg with the Cuba Police Department at 573-885-7979.