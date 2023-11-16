CHS Drama to perform one-act comedy this weekend

The Cuba High School drama program will perform the one-act comedy "Fowl Play," written by Colleen Neuman, this Friday and Saturday night on the CHS Commons Stage.



In the Ozark Mountain setting of "Fowl Play," problems arise when Lillybelle’s ma, Queenetta, reveals that she “cain’t make no omelets” for the Van Cans on account of the fact that all the Pruitts’ chickens are dead and presumed murdered. Pa accuses neighbors Leroy Framingham and his twin sons of committing...fowl play. With its unique costumes and characters, this one-act hillbilly heist is sure to bring you smiles and laughter. It is entertainment the entire family can enjoy.

Public performances will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 17, and again at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door, with children 10 and under admitted free. Light concessions will be served, with all concessions and ticket sales directly helping to support the CHS drama program.

