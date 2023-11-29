Cuba Christmas parade is Friday night

The Recklein Historic District will serve as the ending point for the annual Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade, which is schedule for Friday evening.

This year’s parade theme is Holiday Movie Magic. The parade lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel and the route will end at Recklein Auditorium. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Registration is now open for those who would like to participate. For registration info visit https://forms.gle/WAY9XKUg5uTQztHu8. Holy Cross Catholic Church will host its Holiday Palooza immediately after the parade at its school. There will be photos with Santa, hot chocolate and cookies, a movie and popcorn, coloring activities and more. All are welcome to attend.