Christmas Caravan Route announced

The route for the Fourth Annual Christmas Caravan has been announced. The annual side-by-side ride will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mace Supermarket.



Those planning to participate should gather between 5 and 5:30 p.m. for judging of the vehicles and plan to pull out at 6 p.m. sharp. The group will be escorted by the Cuba Police Department.

The late Rockael Stubblefield and Molly Maxwell first organized the Caravan during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to spread Christmas cheer to those that couldn’t leave their house and needed the Spirit of Christmas.

The group also adopts a family for Christmas and provides presents with donations from participants, which is the only cost for those who take part. For fun they also have a “Lampoon Award” for the best decorated vehicle and the “Clark Griswold Award” for the best decorated UTV.

Area residents are encouraged to come outside and watch the Caravan as it passed through their neighborhood.

This year’s route is as follows:

From Mace parking lot, right on Hwy. 19, right on Rt. 66, right on McCloud, right on Spencer, left on Springfield, right on School, left on Forest, left on Florence Ave., right on Park, right on Oak, left on Forest, right on Grove Ave., left on Hwy. 19, left on Hwy. DD, right into Victorian Manor, right on Hwy. DD, right on Woodbury around to Eden Prairie Ln., left on DD, right on Hwy. 19, left on Lucia, left on N. Albert continuing to Theresa St., right on Eldon, into Cuba Manor parking lot, right on Martin, left Timothy, onto Trainer, left on Martin, right on Charles, left on Theresa, left on Beldon, left on Maple Shade Rd., right on Birch, left on Chestnut Ln., through to Sycamore St., left onto Fleener Rd., right onto Brownstone Ln. (doing a U-turn at the end of Brownstone Ln.), right onto Fleener, right on Grand Ave., left on Maple Shade Rd., right on Rt. 66, left on South Olive St., left on Main, left on Lawrence, (10 minute break at Shelly’s), right on Rt. 66, right on Rutz Subdivision Rd., right on Hwy. PP, right on Shenandoah, left on Prospect, left on Crestview, left on Hwy. PP, right on Shenandoah, right on Parkdale, right on Locust, right on Hwy. PP, left on Magnolia, left on Prospect, left on Locust, right on Hwy. PP, left on Hwy. 19, right on Maple, right on Bond, right on Orchard, left on Prairie, left on Myrtle, right on McLeod, right on S. Main, left on Smith and end at Recklein Auditorium.