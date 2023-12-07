Kids will Shop With A Cop on Saturday

It’s not too late to help fund this year’s Cuba Shop With A Cop program but you need to be quick about making your donation. The annual event is scheduled for Saturday.



“We will be going shopping next weekend on Saturday, December 9th. It really is one our favorite days of the year! There’s still time left to donate to this great cause,” the Cuba Police Department announced last week.

Cash or checks can be hand delivered to Cuba City Hall, 202 N. Smith Street, where you can also utilize the outside drop box. Checks should be made payable to the City of Cuba and in the memo line write "Shop With A Cop!" Cash envelopes should be labeled "Shop With A Cop" when utilizing the drop box.