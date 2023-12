In a remarkable achievement, Dr. Sean Siebert’s poignant book, Conversations on Grief: Finding Hope Where Hope Has Been Lost, has been honored with the prestigious accolade of one of the Best New Books of 2024 by BookAuthority in the category of grief and healing. BookAuthority collects and ranks the best books in the world. The book has been recognized for its profound exploration of the human experience of loss, offering solace and guidance to readers navigating the complexities of grief.