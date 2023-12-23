Hubbell employee inspires giving with Christmas train

Giving, especially around the Christmas holiday, is nothing new for employees at Hubbell Power Systems in Cuba. This year, however, workers got a little more inspiration thanks to the hard work of Wilma Vicini.



Wilma worked over the last 10 months to create a wonderful and unique Christmas train, which is being used to collect presents that will be distributed to selected Cuba High School students to help brighten their Christmas. She completed the detailed work using mostly recycled materials that were gathered from around the Cuba manufacturing facility.

“What started the Christmas Train was last year we collected school supplies for Cuba school and I made a little schoolhouse to collect the school supplies in,” Wilma said. “It got me to thinking that I could make something special to collect the Christmas gifts in.”

Wilma began the project in February.

“I got the idea from the cardboard reels that our sleeving comes on that look like wheels,” she said. “So I thought...Christmas Train.

Wilma said she had a lot of her fellow employees help collect a lot of the different stuff she used to make to assemble the trail.

“It took over six months to make. It just all came together with a lot of research on trains,” she said. “It seems simple but when you start making something like that, everything has to fit together. A lot of trial and error.”

While using recycled material for most of the train, Wilma also used some Christmas decorations to brighten up the display. Many of the train’s cars has displays inside them, including one that is a snow globe, pets, elves, and even a miniature wood stove.

She also created a Cuba Depot that can also be used to store donated presents. It sits near the train and is complete with a Frisco logo with a gift donation tree at its sides.

Wilma has also taken time while working at Hubbell to create other unique holiday displays throughout the years. All the gifts collected by the company will be donated this week for distribution to students.

Hubbell’s facility in Cuba is home to the Meramec brand. With more than 63,000 square feet of manufacturing space, the facility has about 160 employees. Production processes include core construction and annealing, core insulation, magnet wire winding, terminal/lead installation, finish insulation, testing and inspection. Meramec was acquired by Hubbell in 2017.