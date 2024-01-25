Keep your Keys program planned

MU Health and Aging Best are teaming up to host a free safe driving for seniors program at the Cuba Senior Center located at 206 N. Smith Street on February 15.



The program, sponsored by MoDOT, State Farm, and AAA, provides tips to keep seniors medically, mentally, and physically fit to drive. Focus is placed on the importance of self-assessing current driving status, the importance of knowing the potential side effects of medications that may impact driving, tips on navigating new roadway constructions and new car technologies, how to be sure you "fit" in your vehicle, tips on renewing driver's license and how to get your Real ID, and how to prepare for an unexpected need to retire from driving.

All are welcome to attend and all attendees will receive a Fit to Drive booklet, a medication File of Life, and a certificate of completion (some insurance companies offer a senior discount for taking this class).

For more information contact Beth Koster, Coordinator of Outreach at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 573-884-7143.