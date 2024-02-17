School board to consider bus driver pay increase

Still facing a shortage of bus drivers, the Cuba School Board will review a proposal to increase bus driver pay during its meeting on Thursday.



The district currently pays drivers $15.47 per hour for a 3.5-hour day and will consider a recommendation to increase that amount to $20 per hour for a four-hour day. Other possibilities are increasing to $20 per hour for a 3.5 hour day or $18 an hour for either a 3.5- or four-hour day.

If the recommended increase is approved, it would cost the district an additional $85,430 per year. Other area districts are paying drivers between $15.47 and $27.95 per hour.

In other business the board will review the current budget and projected budget for the 2024-25 school year, consider a donation for Project Graduation, authorize bus bids, and accept administrative reports.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.