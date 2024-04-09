Old police generator repurposed for city use

The St. James Street Department has taken an old police generator and repurposed it as a mobile unit. The generator had been stored at the police station, but was not large enough to provide emergency power to the station and has now been converted so it can help with other city projects.



“That is the generator that Police Chief (Jim) Anderson bought. It was Army surplus,” Street Department Supervisor Danny Scheel explained. “It sat over there at the PD for 10 years, probably, and never got hooked up.”

The generator, he said, was designed to provide emergency power but was not big enough to operate the police station should if emergency knocked out power. Seeing an opportunity, Scheel said the Street Department decided to remove the generator and convert it so it could be attached to a trailer and taken to job sites where power might be needed.

“Adam (Moreland, street department worker) built a trailer and took an axle off another piece of junk we had (and created the mobile unit),” Scheel explained. He said it was still a work in progress, but would be a perfect way to reuse a piece of equipment without costing the city a lot of money.

The generator has been attached to a trailer, which the Street Department can take on various jobs and will provide power for some of the tools needed when on site. “We can actually load a welder onto it and make it a portable welder also,” he said.

Scheel said the project was completed internally and the city was able to reuse the old equipment at a very small price tag. “We probably have got $350 bucks in it,” he said. “We’ll be able to use our welder and wherever we need power out, we can do it on site in places where we don’t have power.”

“The police department, in its previous configuration, was never set up for a generator. And, number two, that was not really big enough to run anything at the police department. It was a purchase that didn’t really have any purpose,” Public Works Director Lyle Thomas explained. “All the years that I was here, the generator ran, but it really didn’t do anything over there so this is a really low cost way for them to use it.”

The Street Department has a history of reusing old pieces of city equipment. In many cases, the department has taken pieces off other equipment and converted them for city use, sometimes thinking outside of the box to do so. In the past, the department converted an old sanitation truck into a leaf compactor, being used to help with street cleanup when leaves and gumballs become a nuisance.

The machine allows workers to load up the back of the machine with leaves before crushing them and taking them to the city dump for removal, keeping the debris off the roadways.

Scheel said his department is always looking for ways to save money while also helping with some of its duties and he expects the generator trailer will be of great value to the city as it can easily be moved around to the various projects ongoing where workers might need access to power, but might not otherwise have power access.

Thomas commended the department for being fiscally responsible and finding unique ways to stretch their budget.