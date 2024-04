Area high school artists submitted works to be judged for the Gasconade Valley Conference annual Art Show currently on display at Gallery Zeke in Steelville. The show is now open and will be available for viewing until April 27. The gallery hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 110 East Main Street.