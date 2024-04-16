VFW Auxiliary to continue work

With the closing of Cuba VFW Post 7147, past Cuba VFW Auxiliary President Darla Nebel has announced the ladies group is going to continue with much of its work.



“The community has always supported us with anything we have done such as homeless veterans program, Easter Egg Hunts, back-to-school programs, coming out to our events at the Post such as fundraiser events and Taco Tuesday and our Friday meals,” said Nebel, adding the group’s appreciation for all the community support it has received over the years. “If I asked anything from the community, they delivered.”

Members of Cuba VFW Auxiliary are moving to the Cuba American Legion in order to be able to still give back to the community.

“We will have Taco Tuesday and Friday Meals. It will take us awhile to get organized and get things going,” Nebel added.