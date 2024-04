The Wood Family, a log-themed family donated to Viva Cuba by Glen Tutterrow last year, is offering smiles to those who pass by the Viva Cuba Garden at the intersection of Highway 19 and Historic Route 66, along with a reminder that Viva Cuba’s 40th Annual Trash Bash will take place on May 4. The annual community-wide clean-up day will get underway at the garden at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate.