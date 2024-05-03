City of Cuba issues boil advisory

The city of Cuba has issued a precautionary boil advisory for those using city water. Although this is not a mandatory order, the health and safety of our citizens is of the utmost importance, the city said in news release.

The advisory will be in place until confirming repeat samples can be tested. If the samples come back negative, the city will lift the advisory order and resume normal operations. If the samples come back positive, it will lift the advisory order and put into place a mandatory boil order until the issues are resolved. Repeat samples will be taken on May 4.

The city recommends boiling water vigorously for at least three minutes before use. Boil water for the following: drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, other food prep or consumption. Don't use ice from tap water unless its been boiled first and disinfect dishes and other contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water for bathing, washing hands, watering plants, etc. does not generally need to be boiled.

The city will keep thepublic informed on future steps during this process.