During its awards banquet on May 3, the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce opted to recognize all of those who were nominated for this year’s Legacy Award, which honors the life of a local citizen who has passed away and left an identifiable legacy in this community. The award was presented to the families of Jim Cape, Mary Elders, Steve Mitchell, Lesa Mizell, Darlene Mullen, Rudy Munro, Rockael Stubblefield, and Melba Swope.