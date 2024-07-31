CPD announced Youth Camp dates

The Cuba Police Department has announced its Youth Camp will be held August 7-9.



Applications are available at the Cuba Police Department, or you can call the department and one can be emailed to you. Children who attend the camp must be between the ages of 6 and 14 years old.

The camp will held at the Meramec Adventure Learning Ranch in Steelville. Transportation will be provided. Children will need to be dropped off at the Cuba Police Department around 7:30 a.m. each morning and picked up at 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. Children will need to provide their own lunches.

Some of the activities include: swimming, high-rope challenge course, tree climbing, and a mud course. More details will be released closer to the event.

If you have any questions, please call the department at 573-885-7979 and speak with Sgt. Bell.