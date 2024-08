Cuba Animal Control will be celebrating “Dogust” with a special animal adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Scooter’s Coffee in Cuba from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dogust is the universal birthday for shelter dogs.



There will be a variety of adoptable pets on site ready to find their forever homes. This is the perfect opportunity to meet your new furry friend and give a shelter dog the best birthday gift ever: a loving family.

Scooter’s Coffee is located at 623 N. Franklin Street.