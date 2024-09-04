Rockael Ride planned for September 28

Rockael Ride 2024, which will be held in memory of Rockael Stubblefield, has been scheduled for September 28. All proceeds will support The Rockael Future in Agriculture Scholarship.



The UTV ride will be held at 5803 Jakes Prairie Road north of Cuba and the gates will open at 8 a.m. The ride will begin at 10 a.m. and the dinner is set for 4 p.m. There will also be a kids play area, which will open at 1 p.m.

Rockael Stubblefield left behind countless family and friends who greatly miss her. Anyone who knew her, or even knew of her, is well aware of just how gifted she was at two things. One, was bringing people together in joy.

The second, was supporting entrepreneurs in agriculture. This was her life’s mission. In her honor, friends, family, and the entire community have continued to support her legacy of work through the Rockael Future in Agriculture Scholarship.

As with last year, Matt and Rockael's farm is the heart of this event and all proceeds benefit The Rockael Future in Agriculture Scholarship. There will be a side by side (SXS) trail ride/poker run where lots of fun can be had at each stop. It will be a day filled with adrenaline, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with fellow supporters and experience the very special Brush Creek Valley farm.

Follow Rockael Stubblefield’s Future of Agriculture Scholarship page on Facebook for continued updates, general information, and events announcements. The page also has registration information and all registrations must be completed online (no cash/check option). This event will be held rain or shine and registration fees are non-refundable.

A registration link can be found by searching The 2024 Rockael Ride on Facebook or by visiting www.facebook.com/events/7930077333746800.

