Save the date for Cuba Fest

Support your local community, treat yourself and make special memories! Dedicated local civic groups Tri-C, Cuba Arts Council, Viva Cuba, the Lions Club and the Cuba Chamber of Commerce are collaborating for the 62nd Annual Route 66 Cuba Fest. Each group works diligently for months to prepare for this annual event.



On Saturday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Recklein Auditorium and outside area will come alive. This is two days of jam packed with fall fun, which will include a craft vendor area, Viva Cuba Annual Chili cook-off, Cuba Art’s Council food court with delicious food & beverage, Cuba Alumni Battle of the Bands/Boots, Historic trolley tours and so much more.

The event is free and open to all. Find more information and updates visit their Facebook page - facebook.com/route66cubafest.