Ministerial Alliance giving back to the community with Red Cross blood drive

The Cuba Ministerial Alliance will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on September 30 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Recklein Auditorium, which is located at 304 N. Smith Street.



“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Cuba Ministerial Alliance’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Don Martin, blood drive coordinator. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition,” said Martin. “We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code CMA or call 573-259-1566.







