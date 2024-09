In 2023, the Rockael Stubblefield Charitable Trust was established to honor the memory of Rockael Stubblefield, a beloved community member whose untimely passing deeply affected the Cuba area. To continue her legacy, the Rockael Stubblefield Future of Agriculture Scholarship was created, aimed at fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders. This scholarship not only keeps Rockael’s spirit alive but also supports the dreams and aspirations of young students in the community.