City trying to 'Clear the Shelter' during October

In an effort to find homes for the animals at the Cuba Shelter, the city of Cuba has deemed October “Clear the Shelter Month.” All adoption fees will be waived during October.



In addition, Partners for the Cuba Pound will issue vouchers for spay/neuter surgeries at participating vets if the animal is not already spayed or neutered. Pets have been wormed and given age-appropriate vaccinations.

The shelter is experiencing an animal welfare crisis and adoptions have been slow. More animals are coming in than going out and we are at an all-time low in finding homes for the animals. Our pets without people need homes, and we hope waiving fees will help them find their special families.

“We have wonderful animals at the shelter and hope that this will aid in adoption efforts” said Shelter Manager Missy Mullally. “The idea has been successful in other shelters and our hope is that it will be of assistance to those thinking of adding a family member but may not be able to afford the adoption fee or the cost of spay/neuter. We help with the fees, and you provide a loving and caring home. We think that will be a win-win situation for everyone.”

The Cuba Shelter address is 224 Enterprise Dr. in Cuba and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They can be reached by calling 573-885-0339.

