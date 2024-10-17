Free adult glaucoma and child amblyopia testing being held this Saturday

Lions Clubs International and the Cuba Lions Club work to save sight and prevent blindness. Have your eyes tested free on Saturday, October 19 at the Cuba Senior Center during Cuba Fest.



The Cuba Lions will be screening for glaucoma and amblyopia from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The testing is quick and non-invasive.

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States. Glaucoma is an eye disease that can develop in one or both of your eyes at any age. Usually it is more common in people over the age of 40. People who have a family history of glaucoma are more likely to develop the disease. If you are diabetic, you are at greater risk of getting glaucoma. Amblyopia, also known as lazy eye is one of the most common eye disorders in children.

The earlier amblyopia is diagnosed and treated, the better the chances to improve vision and avoid permanent vision loss.

The Lions have a new computer aided camera to use to check for amblyopia. Testing is quick and very accurate.

