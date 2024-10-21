Veterans invited to CMS

Cuba Middle School is inviting area veterans to interact with students during a special program planned for November 7.



Veterans are encouraged to attend the CMS Veterans Day Program and Lunch on Thursday, November 7 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans are welcome to bring any memorabilia and photographs to set up in the Cuba Middle School Library.

Students will come each hour to visit with veterans and ask questions about their experiences. A catered lunch will be provided. Those planning to attend should RVSP to librarian Brandy Pollack at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .