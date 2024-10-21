Cuba schools seeking donations for Holiday Assistant Program

The Cuba School District is once against seeking donations from the public to help fund its annual Holiday Assistance Program, which provides students and families in need with a meal for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas presents.



The program is funded by volunteers in the community. Last year the district provided 63 families with food baskets and 152 children with Christmas presents.

If you are interested in assisting a family for the holidays, contact Melanie Weber, K-12 school-based social worker, at 573-677-2516 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by November 1 for Thanksgiving and November 15 for Christmas.