Quality Pre-Owned Automotive will host its 10th annual Coats for Kids event on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in at the car lot to choose a size and style that work for the child or children, who must be present to receive a free coat.

Halloween candy will also be handed out, so all are welcome to wear costumes! This is the company’s way of giving back to the community they love. Quality Pre-Owned Automotive is located at 704 S. Franklin Street in Cuba.