Tracy Staples of Cuba was honored with an outstanding volunteer award during the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s (MRPC) Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet, held Oct. 24 at Osage View in Linn. Each year, MRPC honors residents, local agency representatives and organizations in the Meramec Region who contribute to their communities by volunteering their time, talents and support. This year’s event was hosted by Osage County, the City of Linn and State Technical College of Missouri.