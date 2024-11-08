Police Departments seeking donation for Shop With A Cop Program

The Cuba Police Department has started fundraising for its 11th Annual Shop With A Cop Program. Last year, the department took 53 children shopping and it hopes to take even more than that shopping this year.



This program is made possible through donations from the community. Cash or check donations can be hand delivered to Cuba City Hall, located at 202 N. Smith St, in either the drop box or inside. Donations can also be mailed to: City of Cuba, PO Box K, Cuba, MO 65453.

Checks should be made payable to the City of Cuba and in the memo line write “Shop With A Cop.” Cash envelopes should be labeled “Shop With A Cop” when utilizing the drop box.