Chamber is sponsoring Christmas tree contest

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is sponsoring a Christmas tree decorating contest, with entries to be displayed at Recklein Auditorium.



Trees should be in place between 3 and 5 p.m. on Friday, December 6. Participants may drop off a fully decorated tree or they may decorate their tree at Recklein.

Trees must be no taller than 36 inches. No electricity will be provided, so any lights must be battery powered.

After 5 p.m., a committee will judge the trees and the winner will receive a $50 cash prize. Trees must be picked up that evening between 7 and 8:30 p.m.

