University students present project ideas for Cuba

A large group of students from Missouri S&T in Rolla traveled to Cuba on November 12 to show off their Cuba improvement ideas to the public. Local residents and city leaders attended the come-and-go event to view their ideas.



“My Introduction to Project Management class worked on 11 different projects for Cuba this semester,” explained Dr. Joan Schuman, who is the associate department chair for Undergraduate Studies, Engineering Management and Systems Engineering at S&T. “Community leaders first identified 16 projects and we narrowed down, and some were not chosen by the student teams. I had two class sections, and these are the ones chosen.”

S&T students last worked on ideas for Cuba in 2014.

“In this class, the students learn the basics of project management and work with the community leaders to create a project plan for the city. These plans incorporate a scope, preliminary design, a schedule, and budget among a few other items such as a quality plan,” said Schuman. “Students get a chance to work with real clients on real projects, which really benefit them. The city gets a document that can be used to bid out the project or to acquire grants. The city leaders typically come to my class in the beginning of the semester to present the projects and then I allow the students to sign up for those that they are most interested in. The students have four deliverables throughout the semester and then present their final projects at the end of the semester in the community.”

Projects were suggested and summarized dents as follows:

• Hood Park Updates—Hood Park in Cuba is a 60-acre park that is under-utilized by community members. The park was first designed as a horse racing track but now is mainly used for the fair once a year. The park has several buildings, pavilions and open spaces. The city’s community members would like students to envision new ways the space and buildings could be used to increase the number of visitors to the park. With the inclusion of pickleball courts, disc golf course, and basketball courts.

• Rec Center—The city of Cuba has four parks for community members but no facilities for year-round activities. City leaders would like to create a recreational center for use all year. Students would need to work with the city members to determine a location and amenities that would be included.

• Hood Park Educational Areas—Hood Park in Cuba is a 60-acre park that is under-utilized by community members. The park was first designed as a horse racing track but now is mainly used for the fair once a year. The city’s community members would like students to expand current trails or walking paths that include educational areas for seniors as well as school children. Could include prairie restoration, pond outdoor classrooms, and monarch stations, tree identification, birdwatching, etc. There is an old train Caboose in the park that can be used for displays or exhibits.

• Housing—The city’s working population is triple the community population. Cuba has a housing shortage. One solution would be to create a plan for a community of tiny homes. One of the local businesses who builds mobile homes would be interested in building those homes. Another option would be a walkable community for seniors with community space and amenities. Students would need work with community members to determine the location and number of homes. An option would be use utilize a Community Land Trust to acquire and manage the land.

• Economic Development Center—Community members in Cuba would like to have an economic development center. This center would include offices for each organization involved, classroom space, collaborative space such as meeting rooms and incubator space. Students would need to work with community leaders to determine a location and amenities required. A location that is under-utilized office building owned by the city will be available for students to review, including buildings at Hood Park.

• Vertical Farming and Community Garden—The local food pantry is in need of fresh produce for the at-risk members of the community. There is currently one small community garden, but its location is moved on a regular basis. This project involves a design for using vertical farming with partnering with the food pantry and local restaurants. Included in the project is also the creation of a community garden in Hood Park that could also partner with the food pantry.

• Museum Accessibility—The Cuba Museum is housed in an old school building. This building has rustic charm for the history and is located near Old Route 66. The issue is that the building has three floors and is not accessible to everyone. Cuba leaders want interactive virtual tours of the exhibits on the upper floors. They also want to have some exhibits outside or on the grounds outside. Also, these changes could allow the downstairs to be a kid’s zone. Also help create digital presence in the museum with new equipment to offer touch-screen technology and ways to digitize inventory and exhibit tracking.

