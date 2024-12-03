Help brighten Christmas for some local residents

The Cuba Police Department and School District are working to make Christmas a little brighter for those in our area who may not have gifts or foods for the holiday. There is still time to help out.



The Police Department is fundraising for its 11th Annual Shop With A Cop Program. Last year, the department took 53 children shopping and it hopes to take even more than that shopping this year. Police officers will take kids shopping on December 14.

This program is made possible through donations from the community. Cash or check donations can be hand delivered to Cuba City Hall, located at 202 N. Smith St, in either the drop box or inside. Donations can also be mailed to: City of Cuba, PO Box K, Cuba, MO 65453.

Checks should be made payable to the City of Cuba and in the memo line write “Shop With A Cop.” Cash envelopes should be labeled “Shop With A Cop” when utilizing the drop box.

The Cuba High School basketball teams will be hosting a Toy Drive during their home games against Dixon on Friday, December 13. Admission will be cash donations or new toys, attendees can take their picture with Santa, and there will be a 50/50 drawing to benefit Shop With a Cop.

The games, which will include half a JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys, will begin at 5 p.m. All toys will be given to Crawford County families who need a little extra help this Christmas.

