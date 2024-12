The Cuba High School basketball teams will be hosting a Toy Drive during their home games against Dixon on Friday, December 13.

Admission will be cash donations or new toys, attendees can take their picture with Santa, and there will be a 50/50 drawing to benefit Shop With a Cop.

The games, which will include half a JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys, will begin at 5 p.m. All toys will be given to Crawford County families who need a little extra help this Christmas.