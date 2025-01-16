CHS courtwarming still on for Friday

Despite being out of school through Thursday, Cuba High School will host its annual courtwarming basketball game on Friday when the Wildcats take on the Sullivan Eagles.



As of this morning (Thurs.), courtwarming candidates have not been announced. The school has been contacting students remotely to put together the event. Watch for more details as they become available.

Action is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the boys junior varsity game, which will be followed by the coronation ceremony and the varsity game. The annual courtwarming dance will follow, ending at midnight.