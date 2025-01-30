CHS hosting Pink Out games Saturday

Cuba High School will be hosting Steelville High School for this year’s Pink Out basketball games on Saturday. Action will begin at 1 p.m.



The CHS teams will be honoring three members of the community who are currently battling cancer. All proceeds will go directly to them to assist with medical expenses.

The success of this event relies on the silent auction and the school is asking for the public’s support. Those who would like to donate an item or service should reach out to Activates Director Taylor Dace by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The junior varsity girls will play a two-quarter game at 1 p.m., which will be followed by the JV boys and varsity girls games. The champions of the court recognition ceremony will be held immediately following the third game. After that, the varsity boys will play.

The event will also include a bake sale and there will be T-shirts for sale.