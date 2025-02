Registration is now open for Rockin’ to the Rocker 2025.



The four-mile run or walk will be held along Route 66 from Uptown Cuba to the Rocker at the Fanning 66 Outpost on Saturday, April 12.

For registration information, visit www.runsignup.com/race/mo/cuba/rockingtotherocker. The entry fee is $40 through March 9 and $45 after that.