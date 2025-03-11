Brown to speak at CCHS on Wednesday

The Crawford County Historical Society(CCHS) has announced the next monthly Speaker Series for March. On the second Wednesday of each month, the CCHS Museum hosts history orators to cover local history topics. These monthly events are free and the public is encouraged to attend. Times may vary based on speaker availability.





Due to weather cancellation, the February Speaker, author Jerry McLain has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 9, at noon.



On Wednesday, March 12, at noon, Ben Brown will present Civil War Slang, a look into the vernacular and culture of the 1800s.The presentation invites attendees to explore terms, phrases, and euphemisms from the Civil War period.



This free event will take place at the CCHS Museum, which located at 308 N, Smith Street in Cuba. Refreshments will be available.



The monthly CCHS Speaker Series is made possible by volunteers and members of the CCHS. To become a member of the Crawford County Historical Society, call 573-885-6099, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or follow Cuba MO Museum on Facebook.