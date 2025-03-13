Cuba and Bourbon Senior Center News

The board of the Cuba and Bourbon Senior Center recently held their monthly meeting. Both centers provide a noon-time meal to seniors 60 years or older and older to their spouse, regardless of age. The suggested contribution is $5 per meal.



As a partner with the Aging Best aging agency, the Cuba and Bourbon Senior Centers want you to know that they value and respect a full range of visible and invisible difference that defines each of us as human beings. They strive to create a sense of belonging, connection, and community where everyone feels welcome and valued.

If you haven't been into one of the senior centers, please take time to come in. Everyone is welcome. Staff and volunteers have been working hard to modernize the center to represent a comfortable atmosphere. You will see fresh paint and new tables as well as the variety of activities available at the center such as cards, bingo, music, cornhole, movie day and programming.

The Cuba Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Bourbon Senior Center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also come in and request carry out (curbside) to take home. A home delivered mail program is available for those individuals that are unable to attend the congregate meal program.

The board meets once a month, the third Tuesday, at noon. Anyone can sit in on a board meeting. Various fundraisers throughout the year are also done.