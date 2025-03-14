By Chris Case, CHS Speech & Drama Coach
For a third consecutive year, members of the Cuba High School Speech Team are going to the state speech championships in Springfield. Three competitors from this year’s CHS Speech Team qualified for the state competition by placing among the top four in their events at the district level. Four other Cuba High School students also earned medals at the district meet held in Bolivar on March 1.
Speech Wildcats headed to state competition at MSU, again
By Chris Case, CHS Speech & Drama Coach