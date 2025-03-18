Donations sought for Rolla tornado relief

The Girls Scouts and Cuba School District are teaming up to collect items needed in Rolla in the wake of the tornado that struck the area on March 14.



A donation drive is being held in cooperation with GRACE (Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise). You can drop off donations in the front offices of the Cuba Elementary, Middle, High schools through Friday, March 21.

Items needed include hygiene products, flashlights, and batteries. Donations will directly benefit those impacted by the storm.

For more information, contact Lisa Martellaro at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .