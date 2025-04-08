Cuba Food Pantry feeling impact of federal cuts

Federal budget cuts of “nonessential” food programs are beginning to impact food pantries across the nation, including the one in Cuba.



“We’ve seen a 31 percent cut in our food distribution since January,” Cuba Food Pantry Director Linda Plank said.

While the Food Pantry was not officially advised of any cuts, its monthly allowance of U.S. Department of Agriculture food has significantly decreased over the past several months. The Food Pantry is now only able to give out about half the amount of commodities that it was previously.

“Our monthly truck delivery arrived today (Thursday, April 3),” said Plank. “We will be out of commodities by next week. We could definitely use donations of any kind.”

Food banks across the nation were informed last month that scheduled deliveries of food through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program were being halted or cut back. According to a report by USA Today, the cuts came as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency target a long list of government programs and federal jobs for sweeping cuts in recent months. The USDA told USA Today the cuts were a "return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives."

Rural communities are being hit the hardest because they depend the most on USDA-funded programs for the food distributed by food banks, Chief Government Relations Officer of the nonprofit Feeding America Vince Hall told USA Today.

“The reality is that the food bank system is stressed to the breaking point right now because we're seeing record-high demand and diminished resources,” Hall said. “Folks who came to us during the pandemic have found it impossible to ease out of dependency on food banks because inflation has made so many of their monthly budget essentials more expensive than ever.”

Food banks generally get the food they give to hungry community members in three ways, according to Hall. They include donations from the community itself or from food producers, food purchased through the USDA programs and food purchased by the banks themselves with very limited resources. With the loss of a significant amount of federal funding for food purchases, they'll have to lean heavily on donations, which are harder to come by in spread-out, rural areas, he said.

Plank said cash donations to the Cuba Food Pantry can be made by mail at PO Box 72, Cuba, MO 65453 or dropped off in person to the Pantry at 302 W. Spencer Avenue. Food donations are also needed. The Pantry is open Thursdays and Fridays from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The phone number is 573-885-6703.

