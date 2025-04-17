CHS Drama Club performing 'Superhero Sanitarium'

The Cuba High School Drama Club will hold two public performances of their spring production of the one-act comedy "Superhero Sanitarium" next week. Students will perform "Superhero Sanitarium" on the CHS Commons Stage on Tuesday, April 22, and Wednesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.



"Superhero Sanitarium" is a one-act comedy written by Scott Haan that involves a group of mental patients who believe they are superheroes. When a local news reporter visits their therapy sessions as background for a story on mental health, she learns the real truth about this "super" group of oddballs. It is a fun and family-friendly comedy that all ages can enjoy.

Proceeds from ticket sales help to support the CHS drama program. Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and active service members, and $3 for CCR2 students. Children under 10 will be admitted for free.

Doors open for both shows at the Commons at 5:30 p.m. Showtimes are at 6 p.m.