AALC plans side-by-side ride

All Aboard Learning Center will be hosting its Third Annual Cruisin’ for Kids ride on Saturday, April 26.



The event will begin at 10 a.m. and the entry fee is $50 for side-by-side. Participants should park and unload their trailers at Hood Park. The lineup will begin at 9 a.m.

All vehicles must have permits and no alcohol is permitted. Jeeps and other ATVs are welcome.

For more information, contact Teresa Switzer at 573-677-2252 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .