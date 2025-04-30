Viva Cuba TrashBASH is Saturday

Viva Cuba, a beautification group, is preparing to commemorate the 41st Anniversary of the community-wide TrashBASH. This annual event takes place Saturday, May 3, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuba Garden, located at the corner of Historic Route 66 and State Highway 19.



The TrashBASH has been a cornerstone spring event in Cuba for four decades. This event brings together community members, civic groups, volunteers, and local businesses to tackle litter in one of Missouri’s must-see towns. With a commitment to sustainability, TrashBASH encourages environmental stewardship with a hands-on approach.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate in trash clean-up efforts throughout Cuba. Each group is assigned a street within town limits and provided protective gear and supplies. In addition to the clean-up activities, the TrashBASH is a beautiful reminder of what can be achieved when a community pulls together for a common goal.

"We are incredibly proud to commemorate over four decades of community-driven sustainability through the TrashBASH," said Linda Prevost, TrashBash chairperson. She went on to say, "The event is a testament to the power of a community effort and demonstrates the positive impact we can make when we come together.”

Viva Cuba extends its gratitude to sponsors, volunteers, and community partners whose support has been instrumental in the success of the TrashBASH over the years. The event is a great opportunity for people of all ages to learn the value of a clean and sustainable community.

Individuals, families, students, civic groups, and anyone interested in participating or learning more about the 41st TrashBASH are encouraged to contact Prevost at 573-205-8347 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

In 1984, Viva Cuba, Inc. was organized to beautify Cuba to attract new industries, jobs, and people. Over the years, tree planting, cleanup projects, and beautiful artwork have transformed the community. The efforts of Viva Cuba can be seen everywhere in Cuba. Learn more at www.cubamomurals.com.

