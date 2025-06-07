Viehman is June CCHS speaker

Rob Viehman will be this month’s speaker as the Crawford County Historical Society (CCHS) continues the monthly speaker series with a June event that will also include an optional garden tour.



Viehman, who is a native plant enthusiast, will discuss various plant species native to Missouri at noon on Wednesday, June 11, at the CCHS Museum in Cuba. He will share ways to incorporate Missouri’s native plants into gardens and landscaping.

His talk will include how to identify and control invasive species and information on Missouri’s new invasive species ban that was recently passed through the legislature. Viehman, who is a founding board member of the Upper Meramec Prescribed Burn Association, will also discuss how to use fire to improve native plant habitat.

Viehman, who is the owner of Three Rivers Publishing, and his wife, Caroline, have exclusively used native trees, shrubs, and flowers in their home landscaping. In addition, he has done prairie restorations at the Steelville Community Park and the Steelville Cemetery. After the museum event, Viehman will give tours of his home landscaping, gardens, and prairie, and the park and cemetery prairies.

Native plants offer numerous benefits, including supporting wildlife, improving soil health, reducing maintenance, and enhancing water conservation. They also provide important habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

The CCHS Speaker Series events are free and open to the public. Lunch is available to attendees. The museum is located at 308 N Smith Street in Cuba.

The monthly CCHS Speaker Series is made possible by volunteers and members of the Crawford County Historical Society. To become a member of the CCHS, call 573-885-6099, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or see @CubaMOMuseum on Facebook.















