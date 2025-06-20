Authorities looking for missing Cuba woman

Endangered Silver Advisory - State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory





The Cuba Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult that occurred at Victorian Manor, 901 Highway DD, Cuba, Missouri at 09:30 AM on 06/20/2025.



The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Marilyn Arlene Stewart, a white female, age 88. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt, black pants, and has a walker.



Diagnosed Medical Condition: Vascular dementia



Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person:



Marilyn Stewart was last seen at approximately 09:00 - 09:30 AM on 06/20/2025. When staff checked in her room at 10:00 AM they discovered she was missing.



Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Cuba Police Department at 573-775-4911.