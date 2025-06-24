Cuba PD announces camp dates

The Cuba Police Department has announced the return of its annual Kids Camp, which will be held in Cuba this year. It had previously been held at the Meramec Adventure Learning Ranch in Steelville.



This year’s camp will be hosted by the Cuba Police Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation August 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hood Park, the Cuba pool, and other water locations. It is free for kids ages five to 14.

Activities will include archery, fishing, swimming, safety demonstrations, outdoor education, and more.

To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfslcnH5rUCJgP70uw0d17urRQ4C0_8hMZh4tp_26SHB4Qb5g/viewform?usp=. A registration form must be filled out for each child wishing to attend camp.

The link to the Google registration form can also be found on the City of Cuba, Missouri Facebook page. For more information, call 573-885-7979.


