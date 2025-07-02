Preliminary Tangle Creek Park plans presented to council

By Rob Viehman

Preliminary plans for the expanded development of Tangle Creek Park, which is where the Cuba Municipal Pool is located, were presented to the Cuba City Council during a meeting on June 17. Approval was given to begin some upgrades in working to get the new playground there handicapped accessible.

Cameron Schweiss, of Archer-Elgin Engineering, presented the council with two plans with two subjective designs for a master layout and future planning and budgeting. Schweiss stated that there was concern about Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility to the new playground equipment and more surveying is needed to determine the most economical ADA parking and layouts.

Schweiss told the council the existing parking lot in front of the pool area is pretty compliant with some resealing and restriping of parking spots that create more ADA spots and some work on an existing sidewalk that ties into the park. Schweiss said he had spoken with Street Supervisor with Bill Dotson about the parking lot upgrades and achieving the ADA parking spots and that they would be fairly economical and would salvage some asphalt while cleaning it up.

Council member Joyce Hartzell asked about the park layout plan and discussed some concerns with the different aged kids activities next to each other. Schweiss stated the plan was a pretty common layout and noted that parents often have children of different ages.

There was more discussion with the pros and cons of the placement of basketball courts, pickleball courts, and pavilions and other problems that could be caused or added with moving them like ADA access and safety concerns. Schweiss agreed there were some good points discussed and that the goal was to see if there was room in the park to fit all the requests and he said he would take the feedback to look at different layouts and options.

Alderman Tony Hutson thanked Schweiss for presenting the plans and stated that the intent was to see the amount of walkway and parking lot upgrades that would be needed to move forward with opening the new playground equipment. Hutson presented the council with bids to reseal the parking lots and to install a sidewalk from the main parking lot to the new playground, adding there is money in the 2024-25 budget if the job can be completed by the end of the fiscal year, which was June 30.

A motion by Hutson was approved to accept a bid from Diamond L Sealing for the big parking lot resealing, crack filling, and striping for $3,753 and the sidewalk material costs for concrete, rock, culvert, collar, and parking stops for $5,170.

Hutson also reported that some pool repairs and concerns like shower curtains, floor drains, and new rule boards were discussed recently by the Parks and Recreation Committee and taken care of by city employees. He also noted there was a recommendation from that meeting to accept the preliminary plans for Tangle Creek Park, but there are changes that need to be made that were discussed earlier in the council meeting.

There were two open seats on the committee and two citizens that are interested in filling them, so Mayor Kevin Copling appointed Ashley Wells and Ashley Curtner to the park board. A motion to accept those nominations was approved. Hutson also stated that Jordan Baeten resigned from the board and motion to accept the resignation was approved.

During citizens participation, Terry Miles, who was involved in the recently held demolition derby at Hood Park, told council the derby organizers would like to give back to the community and parks with some proceeds from their event and would like to install a concrete pad for bleachers. Miles stated that they have volunteers to perform the work and the concrete was donated.

Hutson said that it was briefly talked about and shouldn't be an issue with the park board. Miles stated the group is hoping to have the pad poured before the county fair and motion to proceed was approved.

In other business, the council:

• Accepted a bid in the amount of $8,375 from Xylem for treatment plant UV system parts.

• Approved a motion to allow Frank Cason to cut and remove hay form the airport, treatment plant, and industrial park after discussion was held about terminating the contract with McCallister Farms, which won a bid for the work. Cason will only do the work this year and the city will seek new bids.

• Approved a bid from Vaughn Pools in the amount of $7,695 for a new pool vacuum.

• Discussed a fluoride reimbursement grant program with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering a grant that would reimburse up to $9,999 for the purchase of pumps, injectors, scales or any other equipment necessary for the fluoride treatment. No action was taken.

• Heard from Police Chief Doug Shelton who stated during a recent Emergency Operations Center Committee meeting it was found that a city laptop was on the premises and had been destroyed and would like to know how to proceed. It was stated the computer was taken apart and the hard drive was beaten with a hammer and asked the council if they would like the police to investigate. A motion to do so was approved.

• Approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Revize LLC for the development, purchase, and maintenance of a new city website.

• Approved an ordinance to repeal restrictions on parking on the west side of Green Street at a point 45 feet north of the northwest corner of the intersection of Green Street and Washington Street and continuing north from said point on Green Street for a distance of 90 feet.

• Approved an ordinances accepting the bids and authorizing the mayor to enter into and execute an agreement with Missy Mullally to manage the Cuba Animal Control Shelter and Travis Pritchett to manage the Municipal Airport.