Cuba board announced personnel moves

By Rob Viehman

The Cuba School Board approved several personnel changes during the executive session portion of its regular meeting on June 19. The board also heard a brief 2024-25 budget update and set its next meeting.

A longtime former employee, who is retired, was hired to return as a coach next year. Beth Kight was approved to be the head cross country coach.

Other hirings that were approved included: Trenton Reeves, CHS paraprofessional; June Miller, Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsor; Kaleel Shumate, CES paraprofessional and CMS girls basketball and assistant track coach; Ashley Brown, CHS nurse; and Sierra Koelling, third-grade teacher. Custodians Arianna Booker, Emma Davis, Christopher Bristow, Autemn Painter, and Hallie Bowness were also removed from probationary status.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Davidson reported on the 2024-25 budget, noting current expenditures year-to-date are 94.69% in comparison to revenues received year-to-date which are 98.93%. He said the district was projected to end the fiscal year on June 30 with no major adjustments needed.

The board voted to schedule its next meeting for noon on July 16.