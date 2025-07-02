July features more Summer Reading at the Library

Summer Reading is in full swing at the Crawford County libraries in Cuba, Bourbon and Steelville with more fun reading challenges, activities and events planned this month. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Color Our World.”

The summer reading challenge is open to all ages and provides readers with a chance to earn prizes (while supplies last) for simply enjoying some good books. There are two levels that can be completed, with prizes awarded for each. The program kicked off on June 2 and must be completed by July 31. Simply go to your local library branch and ask to sign up to participate!

By Amy England, CCLD Director

Children from birth to age 12 (and their parents) are invited to read 30 books to earn a themed tote bag. Read another 30 books and win a frisbee and a $15 Amazon gift card. Teens (ages 13 to 17) and adults (18 and up) are invited to read four books to earn the tote bag and another four books to win a second prize and an Amazon gift card.

To celebrate the end of the Summer Reading program a wrap-up party for all ages will be held at the Cuba branch on Monday, July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. But before that, there’s a whole month of storytimes and programs.

On July 1, in Cuba, children can enjoy a rainforest storytime at 11 a.m., teens can have fun with “zine making” from 4 to 5 p.m. and adults can make diamond art at 6 p.m. (adults should RSVP).

On July 2, children’s storytime will be at the Steelville branch at 11 a.m.

July 3 will provide two storytime opportunities in Bourbon – the regularly scheduled children’s time at 11 a.m. and a family storytime that evening at 6 p.m.

The next week, on July 8, Missouri Conservation will visit for children’s storytime at 11 a.m. in Cuba. There will also be a kids’ sewing class in Cuba at 5 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Steelville will host children’s storytime at 11 a.m. on July 9 in addition to diamond art creating for teens from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a disco murder mystery for adults at 6 p.m. Adults should RSVP for the murder mystery.

On July 10, children’s storytime will be at Bourbon at 11 a.m. and teens are invited to play board games from 3 to 5 p.m. in the same location.

The Kozy Killers book club for adults will meet in Cuba on July 10 at 1 p.m.

During the third week of the month, on July 14, the Enchanted Pages book club for adults will meet in Bourbon at 6 p.m.

On July 15, children’s storytime will take place in Cuba at 11 a.m. and seniors can enjoy a “crafternoon” from 2 to 3 p.m.

Steelville will host a special music-themed storytime for children on July 16 at 11 a.m. at Adam’s Music Garden at Heartland Arts on Main Street in Steelville.

On July 17, Bourbon, children’s storytime is at 11 a.m

To finish out the month, children’s storytimes will be held on July 22 in Cuba, July 23 in Steelville, and July 24 in Bourbon, all at 11 a.m. The theme is “Colors of Compost.”

In Cuba on July 22, the first 50 people to attend the ice cream social at 1 p.m. will get to enjoy a delicious cold treat.

On July 24 in Bourbon, teens are invited to make colorful keychains from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The adult Book Lovers book club is scheduled to meet in Steelville on July 24 at 2:30 p.m.

To RSVP for any program or for any other details, call one of the three branches: Steelville at 573-775-2338, Cuba at 573-885-7324 and Bourbon at 573-732-3277.

For more information about events and available services in the Crawford County Library District, visit www.crawfordcountylibrarydistrict.org and follow the organization on Facebook.